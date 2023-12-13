Tony Khan opens up about AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company president spoke about this topic during today’s media call, where Khan was promoting Friday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas. One person in the media asked Khan whether he was hoping to package ROH as a part of AEW’s new media rights pitch for 2024. This led Khan to expand on what his current relationship is like with WBD, revealing that he recently had good meeting with the network execs and thinks ROH could provide great value for a new deal.

We’ve had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery, had a great visit with them today and we have a really exciting relationship that has grown a lot over the years and has expanded for AEW. Ring of Honor is still a third party in the relationship and is a company putting on really exciting wrestling and is peripheral to the conversation right now. It offers a lot of value to AEW and to a media company. There is a lot of interest in ROH and some of the most exciting wrestling and stories and some of the best events in ROH history are happening now. It’s really awesome that ROH has healthy options and very complimentary for myself, my family, and our business interests, the ROH media rights and the massive library and IP are there and accessible to us as we pursue new media rights for AEW in 2024 and we also have the additional value of the ROH library with the AEW library that has conitnued to grow. Almost 200 episdes of Dynamite, well over 100 episodes of Rampage, and an exciting half-year of Collision.

AEW originally signed a deal to broadcast its weekly program Dynamite with WBD (Just WB at the time) in 2019.

