AEW has released their official rankings for the week of June 16, 2021, going into this week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode. The rankings were released via the official AEW website, not social media.

The men’s rankings for this week saw Jon Moxley fall off the chart after being ranked #4 last week. Orange Cassidy took that spot, while Powerhouse Hobbs made the chart at #5.

Nyla Rose took the #1 spot from Thunder Rosa in the women’s rankings this week, while Rosa took the #3 spot Rose had last week. Kris Statlander took the #5 spot from Leyla Hirsch.

The tag team rankings saw Private Party take the #3 spot from FTR.

Below are the full rankings for this week:

MEN’S RANKINGS FOR JUNE 16, 2021

1. Jungle Boy (2021 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 48-27-1, Last Week: #1)

2. “Hangman” Adam Page (2021 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 42-14, Last Week: #2)

3. Darby Allin (2021 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 33-14-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Orange Cassidy (2021 Singles Record: 9-1-1, Overall: 27-11-2, Last Week: #5)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (2021 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 21-12, Last Week: N/A)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (2021 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 15-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (2021 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 46-12, Last Week: Champion)

WOMEN’S RANKINGS FOR JUNE 16, 2021

1. Nyla Rose (2021 Singles Record: 14-2, Overall: 37-13, Last Week: #3)

2. Tay Conti (2021 Singles Record: 16-3, Overall: 25-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Thunder Rosa (2021 Singles Record: 15-2, Overall: 21-5, Last Week: #1)

4. Hikaru Shida (2021 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 39-9, Last Week: #4)

5. Kris Statlander (2021 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 15-9, Last Week: N/A)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Britt Baker (2021 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 28-14, Last Week: Champion)

TAG TEAM RANKINGS FOR JUNE 16, 2021

1. The Varsity Blonds (2021 Tag Team Record: 13-4, Last Week: #1)

Griff Garrison (Overall: 20-23) Brian Pillman Jr. (Overall: 18-18)

2. The Acclaimed (2021 Tag Team Record: 11-3, Last Week: #2)

Anthony Bowens (Overall: 19-7) Max Caster (Overall: 27-11)

3. Private Party (2021 Tag Team Record: 6-1, Last Week: #4)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 25-29) Marq Quen (Overall: 26-28)

4. FTR (2021 Tag Team Record: 4-0, Last Week: #3)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 21-6) Cash Wheeler (Overall: 21-4)

5. Santana and Ortiz (2021 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #5)

Santana (Overall: 24-18) Ortiz (Overall: 24-19)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (2021 Tag Team Record: 8-0, Last Week: Champions)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 39-17) Nick Jackson (Overall: 39-16)

