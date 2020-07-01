Updated AEW Rankings Going Into Tonight’s Dynamite

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 25th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of July1, 2020.

The rankings for this week stayed the same as last week for the most part. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 1, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

3. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 8-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 6-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 14-5-1, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 13-0, Overall: 18-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 20-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 1, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 6-2, Overall: 13-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 4-3, Overall: 6-5, Last Week: #2)

3. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 4-3, Overall: 5-7, Last Week: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-9, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 12-1, Overall: 17-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of July 1, 2020

1. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 10-3, Last Week: #1)

Trent (Overall: 17-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 16-12)

2. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: #2)

Evil Uno (Overall: 10-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 10-4)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 16-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 16-9)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-1, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 8-10) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 13-8)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 8-13) & Marq Quen (Overall: 8-14)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 24-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 16-9)

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 pic.twitter.com/hRz73fZpCX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 1, 2020

