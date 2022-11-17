AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which is the promotion’s final program before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Check out the match order below.
-HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW championship
-Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer opening round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament
-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Jun Akiyama
-Athena vs. Madison Rayne
