AEW has announced that Wardlow will be defending the TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and current reigning ROH Television champion Samoa Joe at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey.

The bout was made after weeks of back-and-forth mind-games from Hobbs on the champ, but later escalated when Joe betrayed his WarJoe tag partner and choked him out from behind.

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs offers the #ROH World TV Champ a challenge, but TNT Champion @RealWardlow isn't about to sit idly by, as mayhem ensues! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D5ozuUDhZm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR FULL GEAR:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match

The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal