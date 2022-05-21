This weekend’s Best of the Super Juniors action got underway on Saturday.
Taiji Ishimori, Hiromu Takahashi, YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, and SHO picked up victories. The tournament will continue with a B Block show in Akita on Sunday. Here is the updated standings:
A Block —
- Hiromu Takahashi — 6 points (3-0)
- Taiji Ishimori — 6 points (3-0)
- Alex Zayne — 4 points (2-1)
- Ace Austin — 4 points (2-1)
- YOH — 4 points (2-1)
- Ryusuke Taguchi — 2 points (1-2)
- Francesco Akira — 2 points (1-2)
- SHO — 2 points (1-2)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 points (0-3)
- Clark Connors — 0 points (0-3)
B Block —
- El Desperado — 4 points (2-0)
- El Phantasmo — 4 points (2-0)
- TJP — 2 points (1-1)
- BUSHI — 2 points (1-1)
- Robbie Eagles — 2 points (1-1)
- DOUKI — 2 points (1-1)
- El Lindaman — 2 points (1-1)
- Wheeler Yuta — 2 points (1-1)
- Master Wato — 0 points (0-2)
- Titan — 0 points (0-2)