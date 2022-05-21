This weekend’s Best of the Super Juniors action got underway on Saturday.

Taiji Ishimori, Hiromu Takahashi, YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, and SHO picked up victories. The tournament will continue with a B Block show in Akita on Sunday. Here is the updated standings:

A Block —

Hiromu Takahashi — 6 points (3-0)

Taiji Ishimori — 6 points (3-0)

Alex Zayne — 4 points (2-1)

Ace Austin — 4 points (2-1)

YOH — 4 points (2-1)

Ryusuke Taguchi — 2 points (1-2)

Francesco Akira — 2 points (1-2)

SHO — 2 points (1-2)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 points (0-3)

Clark Connors — 0 points (0-3)

B Block —