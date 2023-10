Here are the updated ticket sale numbers for various upcoming AEW events, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

– Collision (& Battle of the Belts VIII) in Memphis on October 22: 2,298 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Philadelphia on October 25: 3,811 tickets sold.

– Collision in Uncasville, CT on October 28: 2,602 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Louisville on November 1: 2,239 tickets sold.

– Collision in Wichita on November 4: 1,849 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Portland on November 8: 2,601 tickets sold.

– Collision and Rampage in Oakland on November 10: 1,788 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Ontario, CA on November 15: 2,023 tickets sold.

– Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles on November 17: 3,073 tickets sold.

– Full Gear in Los Angeles on November 18: 8,701 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Chicago on November 22: 1,984 tickets sold.

– Collision in Pittsburgh on November 25: 1,875 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Minneapolis on November 29: 2,464 tickets sold.

– Collision in Montreal on December 5: 2,022 tickets sold.

– Dynamite in Montreal on December 6: 3,720 tickets sold.