Here is the detailed viewership and ratings breakdown for last week’s AEW Collision and this week’s AEW Dynamite, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

AEW Collision (October 14):

– Viewership: 504,000 viewers.

– 18-49 Rating: 0.14 (186,000 viewers).

– 18-34 Rating: 0.09.

– Ranked #16 for the night.

– #3 in its time slot among cable programming.

– Outperformed all non-sports shows in the time slot on cable or network TV.

AEW Dynamite (October 18):

– Viewership: 901,000 viewers.

– 18-49 Rating: 0.31 (405,000 viewers).

– 18-34 Rating: 0.23.

– Ranked #3 for the night on cable.

– #2 in its time slot.

AEW Collision Quarters:

– Q1: 527,000 viewers, 202,000 in 18-49.

– Q2: 516,000 viewers, 173,000 in 18-49.

– Q3: 478,000 viewers, 170,000 in 18-49.

– Q4: 508,000 viewers, 199,000 in 18-49.

– Q5: 491,000 viewers, 196,000 in 18-49.

– Q6: 460,000 viewers, 180,000 in 18-49.

– Q7: 477,000 viewers, 158,000 in 18-49.

– Q8: 595,000 viewers, 206,000 in 18-49.

AEW Dynamite Quarters:

– Q1: 1,001,000 viewers, 405,000 in 18-49.

– Q2: 931,000 viewers, 430,000 in 18-49.

– Q3: 924,000 viewers, 427,000 in 18-49.

– Q4: 934,000 viewers, 427,000 in 18-49.

– Q5: 929,000 viewers, 413,000 in 18-49.

– Q6: 892,000 viewers, 406,000 in 18-49.

– Q7: 861,000 viewers, 390,000 in 18-49.

– Q8: 762,000 viewers, 356,000 in 18-49.

– Overrun: 836,000 viewers, 376,000 in 18-49.

Notably, Collision was the 16th-ranked show for the night and was the third-highest rated show in its time slot, following Auburn vs LSU on ESPN and Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on FS1. Notably, it surpassed all non-sports programming in the time slot on cable or network TV.

Meanwhile, upon returning to its usual time slot, AEW Dynamite reached the #3 spot for the night on cable, with the Houston vs. Texas American League championship series game on FS1 (4,640,000 viewers and a 1.16 rating) and the post-game show taking the top two spots. It ranked #2 in its time slot

In comparison to two weeks prior (when it was on Wednesdays), AEW Dynamite experienced a 12.6% increase in viewers, an 11.3% increase in the 18-49 demographic, and a 9.7% decrease in the 18-34 demographic. Notable demographic breakdowns for Dynamite include 108,000 in men 18-34 (down 12.2% from two weeks ago), 50,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.8%), 175,000 in men 35-49 (up 32.6%), and 73,000 in women 35-49 (up 28.1%). The 18-49 audience was predominantly male, comprising 69.9% of the viewers.