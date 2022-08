WWE NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, September 4 at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match: NXT Champion Bron Breakker -500 vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate +300

Triple Threat Title Unification Match: NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose -200 vs. Blair Davenport +450 vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura +200