WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 takes place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)

Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair -400 (1/4)

Sasha Banks +250 (5/2)

***Note: Odds are even larger in Bianca Belair’s favor since Monday

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)

The New Day +250 (5/2)

***Note: Odds are even larger in AJ Styles and Omos’ favor since Monday

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)

Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Cesaro -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

***Note: Odds are even larger in Cesaro’s favor since Monday

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs The Miz & John Morrison

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest -950 (2/19)

The Miz & John Morriosn +500 (5/1)

***Note: This is a new match technically as it was a singles match when I sent this out on Monday.