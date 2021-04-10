WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 takes place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair -400 (1/4)
Sasha Banks +250 (5/2)
***Note: Odds are even larger in Bianca Belair’s favor since Monday
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)
The New Day +250 (5/2)
***Note: Odds are even larger in AJ Styles and Omos’ favor since Monday
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)
Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)
***Note: Odds are even larger in Cesaro’s favor since Monday
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs The Miz & John Morrison
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest -950 (2/19)
The Miz & John Morriosn +500 (5/1)
***Note: This is a new match technically as it was a singles match when I sent this out on Monday.