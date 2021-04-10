Impact Wrestling will present its Hardcore Justice special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 3 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Career vs. Knockouts Title Match: Jazz vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Hardcore War: Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, TBA) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhyno, Deaner)

Chairly Legal Match” Shera vs. Hernandez

BlindGames Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

#1 Contender’s Knockouts Weapons Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards – Winner earns a future Knockouts Title shot.

TJP and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin and a mystery partner of his choosing

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus