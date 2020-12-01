WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green began rehab on her arm yesterday.

She tweeted, “First day of rehabbing the arm! [bone emoji]”

While Green began rehab yesterday, she revealed on Instagram that she returned to the gym for light training last Wednesday, 8 days after undergoing surgery. It looks like she’s had her cast removed.

Green suffered the wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut on November 13. She was scheduled to win the Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier, which also featured Tamina Snuka, Natalya and winner Liv Morgan, but plans changed during the match due to the injury after she was kicked off the apron by Morgan early on. There is no word yet on when she will be back in action.

You can see some of Green’s recent related posts below:

First day of rehabbing the arm! 🦴 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 30, 2020

