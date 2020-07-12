Vanessa Borne Promoted To WWE Main Roster, Awaiting Debut

Fightful Select reports that Vanessa Borne has been called up to the main roster. Sources told them that she was actually called up back in January or February, which coincides with her being off NXT TV since then. But she still has yet to debut.

While she has been waiting to debut, she has since moved and WWE hasn’t regularly flown her back to TV tapings. Sources say her promotion was similar to Riddick Moss, who’s contract was due but was promoted to the main upon re-signing. Since her new deal, things have drastically changed in WWE due to Covid-19 and Fightful isn’t sure of her current status or what brand she was to debut on.