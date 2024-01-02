Velveteen Dream, the former WWE star whose real name is Patrick Clark, has issued an apology video on his Instagram account.

Since his release from WWE in 2021, Dream has not been involved in wrestling. He did deal with legal trouble.

Clark was taken into custody on August 26th, 2022 after his previous arrest on August 20th for misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges. The August 26th arrest was due to an out-of-county warrant related to the possession of drug paraphernalia.