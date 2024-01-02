Kazuchika Okada is set to wrestle Bryan Danielson in a rematch from their main event bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this Thursday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

NJPW released an interview with Okada where he discussed his belief that there’s is no one who can top what he does inside the ring.

“Honestly, I don’t think of myself as the best in the world. But there isn’t anyone better than me (he laughed). Nobody can top what I do. I think I’m recognized and respected, mainly because I’ve wrestled the best in New Japan. So I want more of my great matches in NJPW to be seen worldwide. There’s no good wrestling outside of NJPW in my view, because I’m here. I think 80 percent of the top wrestlers in the world today have had experience in New Japan. Just being in NJPW puts you at a top level. If you haven’t wrestled here, you can’t be a top guy, and I’ve been at the top here. Everyone knows that if you wrestle me, you get that experience, so it’s understandable they come for me.”

