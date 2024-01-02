Kip Sabian has friends in AEW, and now discusses how that pairing came together.

The Superbad One is speaking about The Butcher and The Blade, and tells the In The Weeds program why he and the heel tag team get along so well. He reveals to listeners that he had a relationship with Butcher and Blade backstage prior to what people saw on television.

The Butcher and Blade thing came around completely out of the blue. Butcher and Blade are two of the nicest human beings on the planet, literally, the nicest human beings, which is crazy considering they look like they would murder you instantly if you looked at them wrong. During the pandemic, we formed this really strong close friendship bond. We’d always comment on each others matches, give each other feedback, and always talking and hanging out outside the ring. When [Penelope Ford] started teaming with Bunny, and they were having that connection, it was strange because I was aligned with [Penelope] and they were aligned with Bunny, and it was like…you know when you have those friendships where it’s your partners friend and you go to hang out with them and you and their significant other are like, ‘I guess we should be friends.’ We just started hanging out more and we became close friends. We had this idea where maybe we would end up doing some stuff together because, originally, there was talk years ago, within the first year of when they came in and the stuff I was doing at the time with me, [Penelope], and Jimmy [Jimmy Havoc], and them joining us and having this big unit. Then, everything happened and that went away. When me and Orange [Orange Cassidy] were doing the feud over the International Championship, we had this idea of ‘he has all of his friends, I need some kind of backup to really push this story home.’ It was the perfect time. Those guys came and did the jump for me, and since then we just gelled and worked together.

In a separate interview, Sabian confirmed that he had re-signed with AEW going into 2024. You can read about that here.

