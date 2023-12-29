AEW star Kip Sabian recently appeared on the Desert Island Graps program, where the Bad Boy revealed that he has re-signed with the company. He later vows to one day win the AEW International Championship with his next run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Confirms that he has re-signed with AEW:

Indeed (Sabian responded when it was said AEW has him on the books for another three years). Of course, yeah (it was great news)… I love it when these things come up. I love it when these things come up because the way that now the curtain has been pulled back, there’s all this speculation and talk and this kind of stuff. I had no intentions of going anywhere else and confirmed or not, whether it was reached out to me, I wanted to stay because I genuinely love being in AEW. So yeah, for me as well, it’s a pat on the back because it’s, ‘We would still like you’ so we had that conversation, we came to an agreement and I was very happy with the agreement and they were very happy with the agreement and I’m still an AEW boy. So yeah, it’s definitely the situation where there’s a lot of things I want to do over the time that I’m still in AEW so, yeah.

Vows to become AEW International Champion:

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I want to and I will make sure that at some point, I do become the (AEW) International Championship holder. When me and Orange (Cassidy) had that feud, I think that — not really got overshadowed but I don’t think many people realized how good that short run that we had together was and how much there is that could be done from that going forward.

