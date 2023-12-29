Bryan Danielson is looking forward to watching Wheeler Yuta smash…his opponent on tonight’s Rampage.

Yuta will be defending his ROH Pure Championship against Matt Sydal, one of three matches on the card. The American Dragon took to social media and writes: “Watch Wheeler Yuta SMASH tonight!!! If he doesn’t SMASH appropriately, how should we discipline him? Watch Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, or your suggestion doesn’t count! Also, many thanks to the graphics person who put Rocky’s eyepatch on the other side.”

Danielson himself will be in action on Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he teams up with Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia against Jay White, Jay Lethal, Brody King, and RUSH.