Vice TV is set to premiere a new documentary on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Vice is currently working to produce the documentary, according to PWInsider. Several wrestling stars have been interviewed for the project.

Vice’s McMahon doc will cover his career, including the recent retirement and the scandal that led to McMahon leaving the company that he built up into a global sports entertainment juggernaut.

The documentary is set to premiere on Vice TV in the month of October, but there’s no word yet on what the date will be yet.

