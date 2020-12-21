Former WWE women’s champion Victoria was the latest guest on the Chris Van Vilet show to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how Torrie Wilson nearly got her a job at WCW prior to her signing with WWE.

That’s how I met Torrie, we competed in fitness together – with the same sponsor, so we had a team… Her and I were roommates and it was Miss Galaxy we were competing in, and that’s how our friendship began. Way before wrestling, and then she got into WCW and brought me backstage, and I’m like “what the hell? What is this? You’re escorting a guy to the ring and you get paid for that because you’re hot and shredded? She’s beautiful. Just stunning… She tried to get me into WCW and that was going down. They weren’t hiring anybody.

You can check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)