On October 23rd, All Elite Wrestling applied to trademark the term “AEW Games,” with speculation being that this will be the promotion’s new video game franchise. Top company members such as superstar Kenny Omega have been promised to share some test footage of the current project they have in development. AEW also recently trademarked the terms “Elite General Manager (GM),” a throwback to the highly-popular WWE GM mode from WWE video games in the past. Check out the full details of the trademark below.

International Class 09: Video game discs; Downloadable game software; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software International Class 041: Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of gaming and wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Production of video and computer game software; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable game software; Providing online non-downloadable game software; Provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the Internet.