AEW superstar and former TNT champion Brodie Lee was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. In a short preview of the interview, which will be fully available tomorrow, the Dark Order leader explains how he tried to get away from the Vince McMahon comparisons that suffocated his first three weeks with the company, starting with his physical appearance.

The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That’s all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it. So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored to me that I don’t think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it.

Lee’s wardrobe and personality have since become much more unique to him, and have drifted away from mimicking the WWE Chairman. You can listen to Lee’s full comments here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)