LA Knight can open doors in Hagerstown, MD.

“YEAH!”

The WWE Superstar is not only “The Mega Star” in WWE, he’s also pretty big in the city of Hagerstown, Maryland after this past Saturday night.

Knight received the key to the city of his hometown in Hagerstown, MD. in a special ceremony held this weekend.

Featured below is the complete video of the event, which featured LA Knight receiving the key to the city and addressing the crowd in attendance.