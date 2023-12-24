– “Timeless” Toni Storm is featured in a special black-and-white holiday interview as the latest AEW digital exclusive video released on Sunday morning. The video features the AEW Women’s World Champion answering holiday-related questions in her trademark old-school actress style. Check out the video below.

A TIMELESS holiday interview with AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm! pic.twitter.com/elqcd5Jx2e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2023

– Also new in the world of AEW social media is a compilation video released via their official X page. The video features various AEW stars and personalities revealing which celebrities they would like to meet under the mistletoe for a holiday smooch. Check out the video below.

Which celebrity would AEW stars want to meet under the mistletoe?! pic.twitter.com/qfrKibJEBu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2023

– Finally, AEW posted two new posts on their X page on Sunday to wish a happy birthday to ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open and Pat Buck. Check out the posts below.