You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

Raché Chanel vs. Danielle Kamela

J.D. Griffey vs. Tony Nese (w/ ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling)

Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson