WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque appears to be back to work, at least in some capacity.

We noted before how WWE HQ is moving to another location in Stamford, CT by late 2022, which you can read about here. New video surfaced this week that shows Triple H, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and others, touring the facility that will house their company headquarters.

This is Triple H’s first appearance since undergoing surgery following a cardiac event in early September. He had taken time away from WWE NXT and other duties.

You can see the videos below:

