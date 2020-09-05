According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.066 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.6% from the previous week’s show. They still finished #1 in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.55 but that number was also lower. This was the blue brand’s first show following the Payback pay per view, where Roman Reigns became the new Universal champion. It also saw Bayley turn on Sasha Bans, and Jey Uso win a Fatal-Four way to become the new number one contender.

Overall the program finished sixth in total viewership behind Shark Tank, MacGyver, Blue Bloods,Dateline NBC, and 20/20, which won the night with roughly 2.7 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.