The series premiere of Heels drew 128,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The first episode of Heels drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Heels, the new pro wrestling drama on Starz, did not make the Cable Top 150. To compare, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” served as the lead-in for Heels and drew 386,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating, ranking #49 on the Cable Top 150.

There was a lot of talk on social media that many fans used the Starz app to watch Heels after it aired live. Heels is re-playing all week on the Starz channel, and the guide shows that future episodes will also re-play at various times.

The third episode of Heels on Sunday, August 29 will feature the debut of CM Punk’s character, Ricky Rabies. You can read the synopsis for the next three episodes below, along with a video preview for the second episode, titled “Dusty Finish,” and a video with a look at what’s to come on the show:

Episode 2: Dusty Finish

As the wrestlers at the DWL worry about the fallout from the previous show, Jack struggles with what direction to take the narrative and the league, especially after an enticing offer from the FWD’s Charlie Gully. After Ace’s humiliating breakdown in the ring, he goes into a tailspin and disappears, causing Jack and Crystal to scour Duffy before Ace does anything too regrettable.

Episode 3: Cheap Heat

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran, Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a Face might truly be over.

Episode 4: Cutting Promos

After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base. Wild Bill finds himself back in Duffy, managing the HR blowback from his misbehavior, and giving Ace lessons on how to embrace his inner Heel, inside and outside the ring.

