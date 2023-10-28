The dream team has reunited.

Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker were in Saudi Arabia together to attend the Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match later this evening. USA Today reporter Mike Bohn has shared video of the duo on social media, which you can check out below.

Vince McMahon is here for #FuryNgannou With The Undertaker! pic.twitter.com/5hsytbOXxO — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 28, 2023

WWE will be running the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Saudi Arabia next Saturday for its annual Crown Jewel premium live event.