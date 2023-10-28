Ronda Rousey will continue to wrestle on the indies.

The former WWE superstar and multi-time champion will be making her debut for Wrestling REVOLVER later this month in Los Angeles. The Baddest Woman On The Planet recently popped up at a Lucha VaVOOM event, where she wrestled an impromptu match alongside Marina Shafir.

BREAKING#RevolverUNREAL

11.16.23 – 8pmPT

Homenetmen Glendale Ararat

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY! Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e (PART OF PROCEEDS DONATED TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/KPRHYuBMQh — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 28, 2023

It was revealed earlier this morning that Rousey had been moved to the alumni secion on the WWE website.