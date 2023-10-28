Ronda Rousey will continue to wrestle on the indies.
The former WWE superstar and multi-time champion will be making her debut for Wrestling REVOLVER later this month in Los Angeles. The Baddest Woman On The Planet recently popped up at a Lucha VaVOOM event, where she wrestled an impromptu match alongside Marina Shafir.
BREAKING#RevolverUNREAL
11.16.23 – 8pmPT
Homenetmen Glendale Ararat
Los Angeles, CA
LIVE on @FiteTV
The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY!
Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e
(PART OF PROCEEDS DONATED TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/KPRHYuBMQh
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 28, 2023
It was revealed earlier this morning that Rousey had been moved to the alumni secion on the WWE website.