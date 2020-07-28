Vince McMahon Comments on WWE’s Return to Saudi Arabia

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon discussed WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the annual shareholder’s meeting on July 16.
Vince noted that a return to the Kingdom before the end of 2020 is possible. He talked about how everything depends on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh, that’s a possibility,” Vince said of a 2020 return to the Kingdom. “Obviously, Saudi has been going through what we in America have been going through. As far as COVID’S concerned. Right now, I think they’re doing a little bit better than we are considerably better.
“So, there’s a possibility that we’ll still get a show in before the end of the year, as was scheduled. But we’re not certain because, you know, who can be certain about what COVID-19 is going to do.”
It was noted back in late April during the WWE Q1 2020 earnings call that the Saudis were still hopeful that WWE would be able to return in November of this year, but that a date in December was also possible. Vince said then that he wasn’t too sure if the Saudis would be able to give WWE the OK to perform in November or December due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Saudis really wanted WWE to come back later this year.
