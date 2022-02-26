A new report indicates that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is gearing up for a return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

There had been recent rumors on Vince possibly wrestling a match, but now John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that Vince is scheduled to begin a program with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee soon, and that feud will include WrestleMania 38.

It was noted how multiple sources have stated that McAfee and McMahon are planned for something at WrestleMania 38.

A source close to the situation was asked if McMahon vs. McAfee will be billed as an official match on the WrestleMania 38 card, and they responded, “most likely.”

This report on Vince returning to the ring comes after it was reported earlier that McAfee was scheduled for a WrestleMania 38 feud. It was then announced by WWE that McMahon will appear this Thursday for an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, which streams on YouTube and SiriusXM. Now it looks like the McMahon vs. McAfee program will kick off on Pat’s show.

The 76 year old McMahon has not wrestled an actual match since losing the No Holds Barred Lumberjack Match to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. He did brawl with CM Punk on the October 8, 2012 edition of RAW, and he’s gotten physical in a few angles over the years, such as the headbutt, strikes and Frogsplash from Kevin Owens on the September 13, 2017 edition of SmackDown.

McAfee began working with WWE as a guest commentator and analyst for WWE NXT events in 2018. He signed a multi-year contract in early 2019, and feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event, where he took a loss to Cole. He also led his team to a tough loss to The Undisputed at the 2020 WarGames show. McAfee was promoted to color commentator of the SmackDown on FOX show in April of 2021, and has called the show each week with Michael Cole. Before digital media and WWE, McAfee played 8 seasons as a punter and kickoff specialist in the NFL, and played 8 years of football in college as a kicker.

There’s no word on exactly what WWE has planned for the McAfee vs. McMahon storyline, or what the match might consist of, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.