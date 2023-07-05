Wade Barrett is a big fan of GUNTHER.

Barrett spoke about the Ring General during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where he praised the Imperium leader for being a dominant wrestler inside the ring, one who shows zero weak spots in his game.

Gunther is a complete phenomenon, to be honest with you. I think if he didn’t have the Intercontinental Championship, I think we’d already see him competing with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the world championships, but I think he’s in the build still. I think he’s in a really good position. I just think that there’s not a single weakness to his game. The most impressive thing for me is not the chops and the hard-hitting nature. They are great, and I enjoy that. It’s not the technical side of his game. He’s a massive guy, and it’s a lot harder to have the cardio ability in these kind of 25-30 minute matches when you’re a 250-pound-plus guy, versus when some of the guys who are 170-180 pounds. It’s a lot easier because you’re not carrying that weight around. Gunther, I think his cardio ability, more than anything else as a heavyweight really impresses me.

Barrett adds that GUNTHER has grown the importance of the Intercontinental Championship with his current reign, something he feels he couldn’t do with five reigns.

Let me tell you, I had that championship five times, and the effect I had on the caliber of that championship, I sent it through the basement. So thankfully, prestige from Gunther, and when I tell people now, ‘Yeah, I’m a five-time Intercontinental Champion,’ they’re like, ‘Woah, woah, that Gunther guy, that makes it really special.’ So yeah, thank you, Gunther.

Full interview can be found below.

