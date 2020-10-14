During a WWE Watch Along On YouTube, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E that ultimately ended his WWE career. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which was the Raw after WrestleMania in 2016, it happened to be a tag team match. It was myself and Sheamus against The New Day, and the man who effectively ended my career was Big E. I’ve taken that spear from him. I’m taking that thing when he jumps up in the air and squashes you to the mat, he throws you around. He is possibly, outside of Mark Henry, the strongest man I’ve ever been in the ring with. He is more explosive than Mark, too, so it’s the double whammy. He’s fast, he’s got this explosive strength, just ridiculously powerful. What a dangerous man he could be!