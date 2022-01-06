WALTER is headed to the main WWE NXT brand full-time.

It was announced during this week’s NXT UK episode that WALTER’s Last Stand will air next week. His final NXT UK match will be against Nathan Frazier (fka Ben Carter).

The storyline is that WALTER has requested one final match, and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has signed WALTER vs. Frazier, who is representing the next generation of NXT UK Superstars.

As seen in the video below, WALTER issued a statement on his NXT UK departure, but did not elaborate on future plans for the main NXT brand. He did mention NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

“Ever since I arrived in NXT UK, it was January 2019, I dominated this brand,” WALTER declared. “I always preached what’s important to me, Marcel, and Fabian – the mat is sacred to us. And for a historic title reign of 870 days, I brought back glory, respect and dignity to this sport. But now the time has come, it’s my last match in NXT UK, at least for now, and my opponent will be Nathan Frazier.

“I’ve been told all the great things about you – you’re high-flying, you’re up & coming, very talented, you’re the future of this brand. But let me tell you this – I’m not impressed with any of that because like everybody else, you’re in this for yourself, and you’ve taken the absolute piss out of this great sport. You will learn one thing, that one thing, it will never change – when The Ring General steps into a ring, he will come out victorious because for me, the mat is sacred.”

WALTER returned to the main NXT brand this past Tuesday for New Year’s Evil, teaming with Barthel and Aichner for a six-man loss to MSK and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle.

The leader of Imperium has not wrestled for NXT UK since dropping the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend. His last match on the actual NXT UK TV show was a successful title defense over Rampage Brown during the special NXT UK Prelude show on April 8. After dropping the title to Dragunov in August, WALTER worked several main roster UK live events in November. He also returned to wXw for one night only on December 18 for their 21st Anniversary show, defeating Cara Noir.

WWE has wanted WALTER to move to the United States for a few years now, but he wasn’t interested due to being happy with his family and work situation in Europe. He recently split from his wife, and started dating NXT UK Superstar Jinny, and left his day job with a logistics company, making WWE his only gig.

Stay tuned for more. You can see WALTER’s full promo below:

