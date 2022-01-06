During his recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet pro-wrestling legend Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about a wide range of topics, including how proud he is of former world champions Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez from their days at the WWE Performance Center. Highlights are below.

On how proud he is of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez:

“That’s easy, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez. Those are the 2 that I feel like I helped the most. Talk about a reward, Rhea will say I’m like a father figure to her, how much better can it get than that? She was a 20-year old kid when she came in, and I’ve seen both her and Raquel grow up over the years. My last show that I produced for WWE was the WrestleMania on sale, the last segment was Rhea and Raquel standing in the stadium together, it can’t be any better than that.”

On deciding to do the Worm as his signature:

“It was once Too Cool started. I would lay the guy out by the ropes, hit the other ropes, stop, hit the brakes and worm across and drop an elbow or a headbutt. But I was getting a reaction from the crowd, so I was onto something. Once I started doing the Too Cool stuff, I started hopping around the ring, there weren’t 4. But one night on Raw, Jerry Lawler started going ‘W O R M.’ Then I asked him if he would keep doing it, and a month later, the crowd was doing it along too. It’s crazy how Brian’s dad helped to get that over.”

Full interview is below.