WALTER made an appearance on After The Bell to talk with Corey Graves about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE NXT UK Champion was asked what it feels like to be the face of WWE for the UK wrestling scene.

“It’s a big responsibility, of course. It’s like, I always feel that as the NXT UK champion, I will be the one that when I have a match, my match will be seen by the most people out of everybody else from NXT UK. There comes a responsibility with that to actually showcase what European wrestling is all about. That’s something I would say that I’m really proud of. I never had to change for WWE. I’m still the same person I was three years ago when I worked for everybody else, and just to be able to stick with that, and still showcase wrestling the way that I think is right in my way, and actually getting the attention for it, and get the trust of people in WWE for it, that’s a nice accomplishment.”

