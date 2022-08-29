AEW TNT Champion Wardlow says a heel turn will mean big things for the pro wrestling world, but he’s currently obsessed with the babyface reactions he’s receiving.

Wardlow recently appeared on The Zaslow Show via Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami. Regarding a potential heel turn, Wardlow said this will be a major moment for the industry.

“The day Wardlow turns heel is the day wrestling is flipped upside down,” he said.

While Wardlow sees big things happening with a potential heel turn, he said he knows why he will continue as a babyface, at least for now. He commented on coming out in front of the fans last week in Cleveland, which is less than an hour away from his hometown of Middlefield, OH.

“To come out to that crowd in Cleveland as the TNT Champion was such an adrenaline rush like I’ve never experienced in my life,” he said. “God what an amazing feeling, I wish I could feel that every day. I’m so obsessed with that feeling, that that’s how I know I’m going to continue with those moments.”

Wardlow is set to team with AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

