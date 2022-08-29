AEW TNT Champion Wardlow sees major money in a potential match against WWE’s Brock Lesnar.

Wardlow recently appeared on The Zaslow Show via Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami. When asked about his dream match opponents, he named Kenny Omega, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Lesnar.

“Kenny Omega is very high on that list,” Wardlow said of his dream match opponents. “Jon Moxley is also at the top of that list. I would say within AEW, it is Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley – I want those two more than anybody. Outside of that, it is the dream match. I always saw Wardlow versus [Brock] Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of national TV.”

Wardlow is set to team with AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. He commented on the big event and said pay-per-view is one of his favorite things about AEW.

“I love how we do pay-per-view, that’s one of my favorite things about the company. When it’s time for the pay-per-view you know it’s going to be a big deal. We only have four throughout the year,” he said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the interview with Wardlow:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.