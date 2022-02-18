AEW superstar Wardlow recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to name his dream opponents, which includes former world champion Kenny Omega, and top WWE talent, Brock Lesnar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names Kenny Omega as his ultimate dream opponent:

Unfortunately, my career started much later than I anticipated. So, I feel like I missed my opportunities with what I would consider real dream opponents. I think it has kind of passed most of my dream opponents’ times. The one that still exists, actually the top one is still in AEW, that being Kenny Omega. He’s kind of like my ultimate dream opponent.

Thinks a match with Brock Lesnar would be money:

I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, I think that has money just pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other. I don’t know if there’s a ring that could hold the two of us,” Wardlow said. “Yeah, but beyond [Kenny and Brock], not necessarily any real dream opponents, I just want to work with the best. I just, I just want to be challenged. I want whoever thinks they’re the best in the world. That’s who I want to wrestle.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)