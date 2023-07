Today’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated series Being The Elite is now available on the BTE Youtube channel and features all of the behind-the-scenes shenanigans from the last week of AEW programming.

The description for the episode entitled, “Hung Bucks,” says that Matt Jackson has a great idea on how to market the Hung Bucks as a brand. The name refers to the pairing of the Young Bucks and Adam “Hangman” Page. You can check out last Monday’s episode here, or watch this week’s below.