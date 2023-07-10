Slice Boogie is now a free agent.

The pro-wrestling star announced today on Twitter that his MLW contract has expired, ending his run with the promotion that began back in 2021. In that time he competed as a member of Konnan’s 5150 group and was a one-time MLW tag team champion.

My @MLW expired today and I am officially a free agent again! Very excited for what the future holds for the next step of my career. I’ve come back from a ruptured achilles injury in August in the best shape of my life. You might see me on a major TV network sooner than later 👀 pic.twitter.com/TOVia4PrMt — Slice Boogie (@SliceBoogie) July 9, 2023

