Impact Wrestling has announced that The Design’s Deaner will replace the injured Steve Maclin at Slammiversary, teaming with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray to face Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner with NHL Legend Darren McCarty as the Special Enforcer.

Deaner and Bully announced the news on Busted Open Radio today. There is no word yet on who will team Scott D’Amore after Bully and Maclin took PCO out on Thursday’s Impact. The company announced the following today:

Deaner, one of the most vindictive, deceitful and driven wrestlers in the business, was confirmed by Bully Ray as his new tag team partner for the high-profile Slammiversary tag team match, it was first announced live on Busted Open, which airs on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156. Deaner replaces former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin, who was scheduled to team with Bully Ray, but is unable to participate at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15, at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Maclin suffered a serious injury during IMPACT’s Down Under Tour in Australia. In addition, IMPACT Wrestling executives have not commented on the status of PCO, who endured a heinous, fiery assault by Bully Ray and Maclin on the weekly flagship TV show, Impact! Scott D’Amore was unavailable for comment. However, D’Amore is scheduled as a special guest on IMPACT’s Press Pass Podcast on Tuesday, July 11, to address the media about everything Slammiversary-related. Tom Hannifan is the host of Press Pass, which starts at 1pm ET and airs live on IMPACT’s Facebook page. Deaner surprised the Busted Open Nation with his very personal appeal to Bully Ray to tag at Slammiversary. Deaner went into great detail on the live show, sharing never-before-told stories about D’Amore – and Deaner’s pure hatred for D’Amore. “Scott D’Amore is an over-rated POS in the ring – and I can prove it and it would make me so, so, so happy to do it in his hometown, in front of his friends and family,” Deaner said. “I’m going to kick the shit out of (D’Amore) at Slammiversary.”

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

