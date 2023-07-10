Alex Kane is ready to make his reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion the most memorable in company history.

The Bomaye Fight Club member took to Twitter and shared an ambitious list of goals that he hopes to accomplish as the champ, which includes an interview with Oprah and dream matches against the likes of Satoshi Kojima, Shingo Takagi, and Jacob Fatu. Kane also really wants to have the longest MLW reign in history and shoot a music video with Queen Latifah.

THE LIST OF BOMAYE 💥💥💥@MLW

FOR THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/lYtkT3G4t0 — Alex Kane (@Alex_kane11) July 10, 2023

MLW CEO Court Bauer recently said in an interview that he is extremely proud of Kane’s growth in the company, and even considers him a locker room leader. You can read about that here.