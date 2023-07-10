Dirty Dango reflects on his run in WWE.

The current IMPACT star spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Keepin It 100 podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno, where he recalled the WWE locker room getting weird with him once he started gaining a little momentum. Dango says that it was in those moments that he realized who his real friends were.

Everybody’s your friend when you’re doing dark matches. That’s what I realized, you know what I’m saying? Because he’s lovable, he’s a nice guy and then you really figure out who your real friends are when you start to get a little momentum, you know what I’m saying? And it gets really tight, it gets real, real tight. But when the boys start b*tching, then I know who the b*tches are, I knew who’s insecure.

Staying on subject, Dango questioned whether The Rock ever complained about other talents getting a huge push, adding that putting your energy in the right places is the way to go.

So I already know that I got them thinking so, my whole thing is you think The Rock was in catering gossiping about The Godwinns or f*cking Headbangers? Nothing against those guys but… and you gotta put your energy in the right places and at the time, yeah, things did get a little bit weird in the locker room (in WWE).

Dango wrestled for WWE for 15 years before he was released in 2021. In that time he was a former one-time NXT tag champion with Tyler Breeze, with his biggest accomplishment being his victory over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29.

