NWA has released this week’s episode of Powerrr on Youtube, which features top stars in action like EC3 and continues the promotions road to their April 7th 312 pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for that show can be found here.

Check out the episode, including the full card, below.

-BLK Jeez & EC3 vs. Tyrus & Eric Jackson

-Dak Draper & Mims vs. Blunt Force Trauma Championship Series Title Opportunity

-‘Magic’ Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater

-Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo #1 contender’s match for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title