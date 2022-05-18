WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks appears with Kevin Hart for the latest episode of his “Cold As Balls” series for his LOL Network.

The teaser for the episode noted that Hart finally met his match in The Boss. The episode is currently #30 on the YouTube trending list, and has 860,948 views since its release on Tuesday.

Below is the episode synopsis, along with full video:

“#SashaBanks teaches #KevinHart a thing or two about how to make an entrance, her amazing family tree, what ‘scuttlebutt’ means, and how she ended up in the #StarWars world. Don’t miss this amazing episode of #CABSeason6.”

