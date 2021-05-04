You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* 10 vs. D3

* Miro vs. Will Allday

* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* FTR vs. The Hughes Bros.

* Private Party vs. Ganon Jones and Duke Davis

* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

* Matt Hardy and The Blade vs. 5 and Colt Cabana