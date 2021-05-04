WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarret recently spoke about popular singer/songwriter Taylor Swift on the latest edition of Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture show. Hear what the former multi-time world champion had to say about Swift, which includes his high praise for her as an artist and performer.

How Swift is a friend of the family:

She had a friend in the family and we became family friends. She’s in the community. When ‘Mine’ came out, she came over to the house and Jeremy Borash, we were having a creative meeting downstairs. Taylor would come over and get the girls and take them back to her house and they’d bake cookies and all kind of stuff. One day, Taylor brought over Joe Jonas.

How his daughter Jaclyn got to be in Swift’s “Mine” music video:

The ‘Mine’ video is so creative and my daughter Jaclyn looked like a little Taylor. We were out on the lake, Taylor pulled up and, as bold as she always is, was just like, ‘I want Jaclyn in the video.’ ‘Okay.’ We flew up to Maine where they shot the video, had to turn over your cell phone on set and all that stuff. It was a good experience for the kids.

Calls Swift an uber creative artist:

Not only is she uber-creative as an artist, she thinks like a businesswoman. Those two skillsets combined, you rarely see. She deserves all the success she has.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)