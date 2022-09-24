NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“This week’s NWA USA will help determine the future of the championships of the National Wrestling Alliance as we move towards Hard Times in New Orleans!

After becoming the NEW NWA United States Tag Team Champions at NWA 74, it’s now time for the Fixers, Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky, to defend; GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) clash with The Fixers with the US Tag Titles on the line!

After coming up short in a hard-fought main event battle at NWA 74 night two against the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, what is next for the NWA World Television Champion Tyrus? Joe Galli gets the answers straight from the Manster himself!

The National Title Tournament to determine who will face Cyon at Hard Times in New Orleans has reached the semifinal round, but who will advance?! It’s The Priest of Punishment Judais vs Thrillbilly Silas!

And in our main event, we have a Six Man Junior Heavyweight Scramble that will determine who will challenge for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times: the returning “Pretty” Peter Avalon takes on Kerry Morton, Joe Alonzo, Mike Bennett, PJ Hawx, and Colby Corino!”